Robinson-Earl notched 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to Minnesota.

Robinson-Earl got the start Wednesday due to New Orleans dealing with a handful of injuries, hauling in a team-high rebound total while finishing one board short of a double-double. Robinson-Earl made his first appearance of the regular season for the Pelicans and could see extended playing time while New Orleans works through an early-season injury bug.