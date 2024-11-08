Robinson-Earl will enter the starting lineup in Friday's matchup versus the Magic.

With Zion Williamson ruled out with a hamstring injury, Robinson-Earl will step into the starting five once again. The 24-year-old started in Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, during which he posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes