Robinson-Earl won't play in Thursday's game versus the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.
Robinson-Earl will miss his first game of the season Thursday due to a non-COVID illness. In his absence, Daniel Theis and Trey Jemison are candidates to receive increased playing time. Robinson-Earl's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
