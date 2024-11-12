Robinson-Earl posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.

Robinson-Earl moved to the bench with Trey Murphy back from injury, but he still saw a healthy workload and made the most of his minutes. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) set to miss several weeks, there should be plenty of minutes available for Robinson-Earl to remain relevant, at least in deeper formats.