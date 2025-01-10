Robinson-Earl will come off the bench in Friday's game against the 76ers.
Javonte Green will supplant Robinson-Earl in the starting lineup Friday. Over his last five outings (one start), the big man has averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Muted impact in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Part of first unit•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Good to go against Washington•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: No-go Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Iffy for Wednesday•