Share Video

Link copied!

Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Robinson-Earl has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench in recent games, and that trend will continue in this matchup Wednesday. In three starts this season, Robinson-Earl is averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 33.0 minutes per game.

More News