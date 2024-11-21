Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Robinson-Earl has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench in recent games, and that trend will continue in this matchup Wednesday. In three starts this season, Robinson-Earl is averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 33.0 minutes per game.
