Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Robinson-Earl returns to the first unit for this matchup since Trey Murphy (hamstring) is sidelined due to injury management. Robinson-Earl is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a starter this season.
