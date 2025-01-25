Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
As has often been the case this season, Robinson-Earl is in the starting unit in place of Zion Williamson (illness). The former Villanova standout averages 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game when deployed as a starter.
