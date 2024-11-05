Robinson-Earl produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Portland.

With Jordan Hawkins (back) and Zion Williamson (thigh/hamstring) getting ruled out ahead of the game and joining Herbert Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) in street clothes, Robinson-Earl made his first start of the campaign. The veteran missed just two shots from the field and made his presence on the glass, although his contributions weren't enough for a depleted Pelicans team that looked outmatched. Even if he remains in a starting role, Robinson-Earl is nothing more than a low-end streaming alternative in most formats.