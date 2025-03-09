Robinson-Earl supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 146-117 loss to the Rockets.
Robinson-Earl was back in the rotation Saturday, playing at least 20 minutes for just the second time in the past 21 games, eight of which he failed to see the court altogether. It's been a disappointing season for Robinson-Earl, something that can be said for his entire career to this point.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Impresses off bench in overtime win•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Retreating to bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Starting vs. Memphis•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Fills box score Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Slides back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Muted impact in spot start•