The Pelicans are picking up Robinson-Earl's $2.2 million team option for 2024-25, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Friday.
After two campaigns in Oklahoma City, Robinson-Earl joined the Pelicans last season and made 39 appearances (one start). He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. Robinson-Earl will presumably be an end-of-bench frontcourt option again next season.
