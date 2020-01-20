Pelicans' JJ Redick: Active Monday
Redick (hamstring) will play Monday against Memphis, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Redick, who's been dealing with a lingering hamstring strain, will officially be active for Monday's slate against Memphis. The veteran guard will presumably resume a normal role and start Monday. Over 38 outings this season, Redick is averaging 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
