Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Available Saturday

Redick (hamstring) will be made available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Redick will retake the court after a three-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. He'll presumably take on his usual starting role that he's translated into averages of 15.7 points, 3.2 threes, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories