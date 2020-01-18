Pelicans' JJ Redick: Available Saturday
Redick (hamstring) will be made available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Redick will retake the court after a three-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. He'll presumably take on his usual starting role that he's translated into averages of 15.7 points, 3.2 threes, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.