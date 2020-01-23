Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Available Wednesday

Redick (hamstring) is available to play Wednesday against the Spurs.

The veteran guard was considered a game-time decision due to the left hamstring strain, but he's ready to go for Wednesday's contest. Redick has been in the starting lineup for most of the season to this point, but he'll shift to a bench role with rookie Zion Williamson (knee) starting in his NBA debut.

