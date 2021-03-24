Redick (heel) is expected to be bought out by the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

New Orleans would likely rather trade the veteran sharpshoter, but it seems like there either aren't any legitimate offers or the organization wants to let him choose where he plays. Redick is averaging single-digit points (8.7) for the first time since the 2009-10 season (9.6). Redick's 36.4 three-point percentage is also the lowest mark of his career and the first time he's been below 37 percent since 2012-13. Even if he lands elsewhere, Redick would likely be in line for no more than 25 minutes per game. Unless he increases both his volume and efficiency from deep by a big margin, Redick will remain irrelevant in most fantasy formats.