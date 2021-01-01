Redick tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Pelicans' 113-80 win over the Thunder.

After pouring in 23 points while logging 29 minutes in the Pelicans' season-opening win over the Raptors, Redick has seen his playing time drop in each of the team's subsequent four contests. The drop in minutes has corresponded with Redick going ice cold from downtown, as he's hit only two of 17 three-point attempts over that stretch. Redick offers little production in other areas when his perimeter shot isn't falling, effectively taking him off the fantasy radar outside of deep leagues.