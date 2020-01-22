Pelicans' JJ Redick: Downgraded to questionable
Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Redick, who is nursing a strained left hamstring, is now in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game after initially listed as probable. With Zion Williamson (knee) set to debut Wednesday, Redick will likely be shifted to a reserve role if he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...