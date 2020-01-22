Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Downgraded to questionable

Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Redick, who is nursing a strained left hamstring, is now in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game after initially listed as probable. With Zion Williamson (knee) set to debut Wednesday, Redick will likely be shifted to a reserve role if he's cleared to play.

