Redick had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to Portland.

The 36-year-old entered Wednesday's contest averaging 7.8 points, but he tied a season high with four made three-pointers to lead the bench in scoring. It's only the second time in the past seven games Redick has scored in double figures, and he doesn't offer much fantasy value.