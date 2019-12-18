Pelicans' JJ Redick: Expected back Wednesday
Redick (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Redick is on track to return for Wednesday's game in Minnesota after missing Tuesday's overtime loss to the Nets due to a groin injury. Assuming Redick gets the green light, he should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, with Lonzo Ball (hip) likely returning to the bench as a result. Across eight games this month, Redick is averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.0 minutes.
