Pelicans' JJ Redick: Facing multi-week absence

The Pelicans announced Sunday that Redick will be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated after he was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following a recent MRI.

Redick didn't return to action in Friday's win over the Cavaliers after sustaining the injury in the first half. After New Orleans sent the veteran guard in for further testing, doctors determined that he would require a multi-week shutdown before ramping up activity again. Redick's role off the bench had already began to dwindle while the Pelicans came out of the All-Star break with all of their core rotation players available, so he looks like a safe drop in most fantasy leagues with the news that he'll likely be out for most of March.