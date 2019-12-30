Pelicans' JJ Redick: Fails to score in victory
Redick had just two assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over Houston.
Redick missed all three of his shot attempts, ending his game after just 19 minutes. There is no word of an injury and it would seem as though he simply couldn't get anything going. His role is typically reliant on his ability to score the basketball and so nights such as this are to be expected. As long as he is starting, Redick is fine to have in 12-team leagues as long as your expectations are kept in check.
