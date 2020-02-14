Pelicans' JJ Redick: Finishes with 24 in loss
Redick put up 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.
Redick took a rough shot to the face in this game, and had to head to the locker room momentarily, but clearly returned and looked fine afterward. The 35-year old has posted top 20 value over his last three outings thanks to his 22.3 points, 3.7 triples, 3.0 dimes and 100 percent shooting from the charity stripe. Currently sitting right around the brink of the top 100 on the season, Redick has managed to remain fantasy-relevant with his strong threes and free-throw percentage, even on a stacked Pelicans team.
