Redick scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.

The 36-year-old had been on the shelf with a hamstring injury when the season was suspended, but the time off did Redick a world of good as he scored 20 or more points for the first time since Feb. 13. If the Pelicans are going to make any kind of push for a playoff spot, they'll need the veteran sharpshooter to stay productive.