Pelicans' JJ Redick: Game-high 31 points
Redick boomed for 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two assists and a rebound in 32 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-112 Wednesday night loss to the Bucks.
Redick missed a layup that could've made it a 10 point game with three minutes to go, but it was still an excellent night from the veteran. He hit a four-point play for his first bucket and continued to be aggressive throughout the contest. After a poor outing against Detroit on Monday (1-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), owners could not have asked for a much stronger bounce-back game.
