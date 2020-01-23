Pelicans' JJ Redick: Game-time decision Wednesday

Redick (hamstring) will be a game for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Redick's final availability will come down to how his hamstring handles pre-game warmups. If he's healthy enough to go, he'll come off the bench as heralded rookie Zion Williamson is slated to take over as a starter in his NBA debut. Look for a final update ahead of tipoff clarifying Redick's status.