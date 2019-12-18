Pelicans' JJ Redick: Good to go
Redick (groin) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
As expected, Redick will take the court Wednesday in Minnesota after missing the team's previous game due to a groin injury. According to Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com, coach Alvin Gentry said Redick won't face any restrictions in his return to action. Through seven games this month, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.