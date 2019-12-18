Pelicans' JJ Redick: Good to go

Redick (groin) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

As expected, Redick will take the court Wednesday in Minnesota after missing the team's previous game due to a groin injury. According to Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com, coach Alvin Gentry said Redick won't face any restrictions in his return to action. Through seven games this month, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.0 minutes.