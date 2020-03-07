Pelicans' JJ Redick: Likely out four more games
Redick (hamstring) is not expected back until after the Pelicans' upcoming road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like Redick's earliest possible return date will be March 16 against the Hawks. The veteran sharp-shooter did take part in shooting drills at Saturday's practice, but it looks like the team will err on the side of caution before allowing him to return.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.