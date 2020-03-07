Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Likely out four more games

Redick (hamstring) is not expected back until after the Pelicans' upcoming road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

It looks like Redick's earliest possible return date will be March 16 against the Hawks. The veteran sharp-shooter did take part in shooting drills at Saturday's practice, but it looks like the team will err on the side of caution before allowing him to return.

