Pelicans' JJ Redick: Makes six threes

Redick had 24 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Bulls.

Redick made six threes in this game, his highest mark since Nov. 17, and he remains a reliable outside shooting threat. He has made two or more three-pointers in 12 of his last 13 games while coming off back-to-back 20-plus point performances. He will try to remain productive scoring-wise Friday at New York.