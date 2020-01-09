Pelicans' JJ Redick: Makes six threes
Redick had 24 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Bulls.
Redick made six threes in this game, his highest mark since Nov. 17, and he remains a reliable outside shooting threat. He has made two or more three-pointers in 12 of his last 13 games while coming off back-to-back 20-plus point performances. He will try to remain productive scoring-wise Friday at New York.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...