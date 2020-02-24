Pelicans' JJ Redick: Minutes, scoring tail off

Redick provided nine points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 21 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 115-101 win over the Warriors.

Redick entered the All-Star break with three consecutive 20-plus-point performances, but he's predictably seen both his playing time and scoring production drop off with New Orleans having all its key rotation players available to begin the second-half slate. The veteran sharpshooter can be more efficient from downtown than he was Sunday, but he still looks like only a one-category play when New Orleans is at full strength.