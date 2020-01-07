Pelicans' JJ Redick: Multiple threes again

Redick had 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss against the Jazz.

It's his third straight game with multiple threes. Redick has bounced back nicely from a scoreless outing three games ago, and he has made 60.0 percent of his three-point attempts over that three-game stretch. The veteran sharpshooter is making 46.2 percent of his long-range shots this season -- a figure that would represent his second-best mark in The Association -- and his value will remain tied to his outside shooting and overall scoring outputs.