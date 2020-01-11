Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Out for Saturday's contest

Redick (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Redick was upgraded to doubtful from out earlier on Saturday, but ultimately will not suit up for the second end of a back-to-back. Josh Hart figures to be heavily involved in the Pelicans' game plan with Redick absent.

More News
Our Latest Stories