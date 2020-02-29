Pelicans' JJ Redick: Out Sunday vs. Lakers
Redick (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers.
Redick suffered a strained left hamstring during Friday's win over the Cavaliers, and he'll need some time to recover before taking the court again. Without Redick available, E'Twaun Moore, Josh Hart and Frank Jackson are all candidates to see extra minutes.
