Pelicans' JJ Redick: Out with groin soreness
Redick has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to left groin soreness.
Redick logged 36 minutes and scored 23 points in Sunday's loss to the Magic, and he's since been ruled out for Tuesday's clash. He figures to have a chance to suit up for the second half of his team's back-to-back Wednesday in Minnesota. Nickeil Alexander-Walker or Lonzo Ball could start in Redick's spot Tuesday.
