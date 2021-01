Redick has not played in either of the Pelicans' last two games.

The veteran appears to be on the outside looking in for the time being, which isn't completely surprising considering rumors surfaced last week suggesting the Pelicans could look to trade Redick. He's been mired in a season-long slump (29.8% 3PT), but the 36-year-old shot 45.3 percent from three a year ago, so there's reason to believe a change of scenery could lead to better results.