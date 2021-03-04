Redick had 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Bulls.

Redick came off the bench for 22 points in the loss, the most he has scored since the first game of the season. That is basically all you need to know when analyzing what has been a disappointing season for the sharp-shooting veteran. He is the 288th ranked player thus far and has seen his scoring fall dramatically. Barring some sort of a miracle, it is hard to see him cracking the standard league ranks this season.