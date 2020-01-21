Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Probable for Wednesday

Redick is probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to a left hamstring strain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Redick has been nursing a hamstring injury of late, but he was cleared to take the court Monday and should get the green light again Wednesday. He finished with 10 points and two rebounds Monday against the Grizzlies.

