Pelicans' JJ Redick: Probable Friday
Redick is considered probable for Friday's game against Denver due to a strained left hamstring.
The injury dates back to last week, but Redick has played in the last three games, so the expectation is that he'll again be available Friday. The veteran moved to the bench Wednesday night but still played 22 minutes and finished with 10 points on five shots.
