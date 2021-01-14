Redick registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.

Aside from drilling a four-point play late in the fourth quarter, Redick's impact was limited across the board and even struggled with his shot from beyond the arc. The veteran sharpshooter is making just 15 of his 51 three-point attempts, which translates to a meager 29.4 percent -- that would easily be a career-low mark for him.