Pelicans' JJ Redick: Questionable for Saturday
Redick (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Redick has missed the last three games with a left hamstring strain, and his availability remains in question for Saturday's matchup. An update on his status should surface following morning shootaround.
