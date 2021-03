Redick is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a sore heel.

The issue doesn't look to be anything too serious, but it's possible Redick could be held out as the Pels end the first half on the second night of a back-to-back. In Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, Redick played 28 minutes and finished with 22 points -- his most since opening night back on Dec. 23.