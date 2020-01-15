Pelicans' JJ Redick: Questionable for Thursday

Redick (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Redick has missed the past two games due to a strained left hamstring, though it sounds like he has a chance to return Thursday, depending on how he feels during pregame activities. Across five games this month, the shooting guard is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.6 minutes. If Redick is unable to go, Josh Hart would likely pick up another start in his place.