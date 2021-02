Redick (hamstring) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

A hamstring issue kept Redick out of the Pelicans' last game, and he's at risk of missing a second straight contest as the team enters a three-game week. The veteran hasn't been fantasy-relevant this season, as he's averaging just 18.2 minutes per game -- his lowest figure since 2008-09.