Pelicans' JJ Redick: Remarkably quiet

Redick had three points (0-0 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes in the Pelicans' 118-109 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Redick has become the odd-man out of the rotation as the Pelicans' have ascended to full health. Drawing Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on defense likely didn't help matters. After generating above-average results up to the All-Star break, Redick has seen a drastic curtail in his involvement. That being said, if the Pelicans' continue fighting for a playoff spot, one could expect the veteran leader to be reintroduced to the rotations, making him a viable buy-low candidate.