Pelicans' JJ Redick: Remarkably quiet
Redick had three points (0-0 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes in the Pelicans' 118-109 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Redick has become the odd-man out of the rotation as the Pelicans' have ascended to full health. Drawing Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on defense likely didn't help matters. After generating above-average results up to the All-Star break, Redick has seen a drastic curtail in his involvement. That being said, if the Pelicans' continue fighting for a playoff spot, one could expect the veteran leader to be reintroduced to the rotations, making him a viable buy-low candidate.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...