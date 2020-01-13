Pelicans' JJ Redick: Ruled out
Redick (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Redick will miss a second straight game as he deals with a left hamstring strain. He was initially listed as questionable, however, which implies that the injury isn't something that the Pels expect will keep him out for an extended period. Either way, with Jrue Holiday (triceps) expected to sit as well, the Pels will again be shorthanded in the backcourt.
