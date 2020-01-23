Pelicans' JJ Redick: Scores 10 in 22 minutes
Redick had 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.
Redick ended up giving it a go despite being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day due to a hamstring injury. He came off the bench with Zion Williamson (knee) drawing the start in his debut, and Redick earned 22 minutes for the second straight tilt. He has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games but assuming he remains in a reserve role Redick's fantasy value may suffer at least a small hit.
