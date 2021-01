Redick finished with 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), and three assists in 18 minutes of a 128-123 win against the Kings on Sunday.

Redick once again took the majority of his shots from deep, but knocked down enough of them to turn in his fourth consecutive game with double-digit scoring. The veteran guard's minutes have fluctuated over this scoring streak, but the output is a solidifying force for the Pelican's second unit. He'll face the Jazz on Tuesday.