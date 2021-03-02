Redick scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added two rebounds in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

After missing the last game due to a hamstring injury, Redick was questionable for Monday's contest, but was able to play and score in double figures for the first time since Feb. 17th. The Pelicans have several young guards, which has taken away some opportunities for the veteran, who is averaging only 18.3 minutes per game this season. Because of this, he doesn't have much appeal in fantasy leagues.