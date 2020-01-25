Pelicans' JJ Redick: Scores 18, sinks five treys
Redick collected 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Redick continues to play through a strained left hamstring and was superb off the bench in this one. Despite his recent demotion to a reserve role, Redick remains an elite three-point shooter on a club that still desperately needs the spacing he provides. As such, he could continue to hold at least some value in most leagues.
