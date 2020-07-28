Redick recorded 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Redick caught fire off the bench and finished with twice as many points as field-goal attempts. He had it going from beyond the arc while cashing in on all of his free throws. Though Redick doesn't contribute much beyond scoring, threes and an elite free-throw percentage, he's good enough at those things that he retains decent value in most fantasy leagues.