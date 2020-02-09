Pelicans' JJ Redick: Scores 23, stuffs stat sheet

Redick poured in 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers.

Redick stepped up and had a big night offensively with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (ankle) sidelined. Redick has reached double figures in scoring in 37 of his last 40 appearances. However, while Redick is a consistent source of points and threes, he typically doesn't contribute much across the other categories.